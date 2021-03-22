Top Stories

Merqury Quaye slides in Prince Bright-assisted jam; Discuss

Top Ghanaian OAP, Merqury Quaye, the Turn Up General, after enjoying massive airplay of his collaborative effort with FlowKing Stone titled ‘Baby’, has invaded the music scene with another banger titled ‘Discuss’.


Discuss, featuring Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame, talks about societal pressure and how the opinions of people can derail one’s thoughts and annihilate emotions.

In the song, the listener is reminded that regardless of what you do in life, good or bad, it will be seen from two different angles depending on who is reflecting it, so be focused.

Merqury Quaye who hosts Hot Picks, a highly entertaining 1 hour music show on Joy Prime TV, is expected to release the visuals to the song soon.

