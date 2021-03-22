Top Stories

Gallaxy breaks 3-yr hiatus with a Kelvynboy feature on ‘Krokromi’; bag new Canadian label deal

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Gallaxy breaks 3-yr hiatus with a Kelvynboy feature on 'Krokromi'; bag new Canadian label deal
Gallaxy breaks 3-yr hiatus with a Kelvynboy feature on 'Krokromi'; bag new Canadian label deal Photo Credit: Gallaxy

Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats group, Gallaxy returns with “Krokromi” featuring Kelvynboy after taking the back bench for about three (3) years

The song produced by award-winning Ghanaian beat maker, MOGBeatz is an Afrobeats love song that is typical of the brand that has given Ghanaians great music since 2012.

The song was premiered today, 22nd March, 2021 on Hitz 103.9Fm by Jay Foley. It also comes with a colorful music video directed by Kojo Myles.  It was also premiered simultaneously on their channel YouTube.com/GallaxyOfficial whiles waiting for the audio to go live on music streaming platforms in the days to come.

On their new management deal with Canadian record label, World Premiere Production – the former Harbour City Recordz signees and one time 3music Awards recipients mentioned the label has hands in production, marketing and promotion without quoting any amount and timeline they will be working.

The group made of Kwesi Dav and Bra Chiky with massive support from their in-house producer, Shottoh Blinqx has thrilled Ghanaians with countless number of singles over the years.

They also promised their return to the music scene will see them revive the authentic Ghanaian Afrobeats sound they introduced with “Bokoboko”, “Holla at me”, “Qualities” etc and also give  Ghanaians something extra they’ve never heard before. 

Stream on Apple music.

Gallaxy is popularly known for their hit songs, high sense of fashion and the dominant use of traditional elements in their music. They’ve been nominated for many awards including the Ghana Music Awards, 4syte Music Video Awards, Ghana Music Awards UK, 3music Awards and many more.

Gallaxy is back! Watch their music video NOW.

Follow them on these social media handles

Facebook: Gallaxy GH

Twitter: @GallaxyGH

Instagram:@GallaxyGH

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

2019 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

30th June 2019

2019 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

23rd June 2019
Time EP by Kelvyn Boy

Audio: Time EP by Kelvyn Boy

21st June 2019
Show Me Love by Ashley Chuks feat. Kuami Eugene

2019 Week 24: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

16th June 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker