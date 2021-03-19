Kwadwo Sheldon, Samini feat on Amerado’s Yeete Nsem EP. 36

Raking up 35 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado has dropped Episode 36 of the Yeete Nsem series.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focused many “beefs” including, Samini vrs Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale vrs Kwadwo Sheldon and Abena Korkor vrs Giovani Caleb.

The video direction credits goes to Director K.

