Ghana fan armies unite to push Shatta Wale’s Skillibeng-assisted jam; Blow Up

It’s the African Dancehall King Shatta Wale dishing out a slice from his incoming 8th wonder of the world, Gift of God album featuring Jamaica’s newest A-lister, Skillibeng.

Blow Up features one of Audiomack’s most streamed Jamaican Artiste, Skilibeng, and is the first debut single off the Gift of God album.

The first single preceding the star-studded international album is nothing short of a global Dancehall anthem.

Produced by Gold Up and Eastsyd Records, it’s just an opening statement to the class and quality that the other songs on the album is poised to exude.

Since it’s release today, fanbases of Sarkodie, Shatta himself, and even Stonebwoy have joined forces to publicisize the release across social media.

It seems to be a united front following the pained eagerness of Ghanaian music lovers to also have one 0of their loved acts bring home a Grammy.

Moreover, after trashing Shatta Wale and his songs, Kwadwo Sheldon has finally reacted positively to the singer’s new song ‘Blow Up’.

Recall how Kwadwo Sheldon and Shatta Wale got into a serious war of words on social media after the former trashed the singer saying he makes horrible songs that can’t be nominated for any international award?

He said so while reacting to Ghana’s absence from the just-ended Grammy awards show.

The way most of the sark nation fans are supporting the #BlowUp song nu is crazyyyy!!!!!!! God bless you guys and but I sure say enobi nine day wonder👀👀👀 anyway this is what we need to do guys, this can be the beginning of a new industry. Grateful! — QUEKU🅰️🅱️Eℹ️KU (@QuekuAbeiku) March 19, 2021

Nevertheless, Kwadwo Sheldon is loving the latest joint. The song is one of the finest records on his forthcoming GOG album which is yet to be released.

Until the full tracklist drops, feed your ears till you #BlowUp!

