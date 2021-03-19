Top Stories

Confusion! Nanky hires Medikal to diagnose fake friends. Photo Credit: Nanky

Sultan Incorporation’s fast-rising crooner Nanky, is out with the latest audiovisual for his Medikal-assisted joint; Confusion.

The potential hit single and award-winning visuals directed by Yawskyface is one that is better off less spoken about and rather enjoyed by the eye.

From instrumentation to lyric to vocal delivery, the song is an entire 360-degree qualifier that could square up with any other song on the global Afrobeat scene.

Produced by Streetbeatz, Nanky and Medikal didn’t waste the dope beat as they infused it with a solid and relatable everyday scenario of backbiters and naysayers that disguise themselves as friends, only to cause Confusion that leads to breakups in the relationships of their friends.

Buy/Stream NANKY’s EP “REMEDY” and grab a taste of undisputed talent on the links listed below;

On Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/1VTUMSWI5k7y0lWntj39bH?nd=1

On Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/us/album/confusion-feat-medikal-single/1558594846

On Tidal Music – https://tidal.com/browse/album/177406581

On Deezer – https://www.deezer.com/us/album/215033342

Nanky

Social media handles:

Twitter: @iamNanky

IG:@Nanky

Facebook: Nanky

YouTube: OfficialNanky

