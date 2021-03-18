Top Stories

Qing Cedar; Samanti Music signs second artist in 2 weeks

Photo Credit: Samanti Music

Ambitious record label, Samanti Music over the weekend signed another new artist, Qing Cedar, at a wonderful soiree that was well attended by all parties involved.

Qing cedar is a young talented musician born and raised at Old Tafo in Ashanti Region who is on a mission to carve a unique name for himself.

On the rise in the music industry presently, Qing Cedar started his music career way back in 1999 in Kumasi and is an Afrobeat, Highlife.

The founder & CEO of Samanti Music, Kenneth Kofi Anim stated at the event that the signing was on a 5-year deal in which “we take care of his recording and his distribution as stipulated in the contract”.

Answering a question posed to him, Qing Cedar said with this deal he sees himself being bigger than Jay Z in a couple of years with his mix of Afrobeats and Hiplife that will promote the Ghanaian culture much more.

The label manager for Samanti Music artists DJ Ashmen said the expectation for Qing Cedar is for him to bring out his best coupled with great investment (including an accommodation) from the label to make him feel comfortable.

With affiliates in countries including the USA, Samanti Music will through them organise shows for Qing Cedar to get his works and craft accessible in these countries.

