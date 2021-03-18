Korkui debuts new Afro Cultural EP as a new genre this Friday!

Afro-fusion’s luminous and Ghanaian female artist, Korkui, is ready to release her maiden EP titled, ‘Afro Cultural’

Her EP will drop on the 19th of this month. It is a 3-track EP.

Afro Cultural is a genre she and her team have started. It is simply a fusion of Afro-beat and the Cultural band music as known in Ghana.

For a song to fall under this category, the vocals should have the modernized cultural band singing style with at least two guitars each pan hard left and right.

The congas and for that matter, all other percussive instruments should cut through the mix.

Lastly, the introduction of instruments that hitherto would never find space in a typical cultural band.

I am very sure you would enjoy this Ep because, unlike the first three songs, Anokwaley, Corona Lover, and the biggest of them all Gamei, this EP offers the act the opportunity to showcase another side of her that fans missed out on in her previously released tracks.

