Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 3 hours ago
It could be slow but KiDi is definitely sure of bagging a Grammy award for Ghana sooner of later as he has shared moments with Recording Academy member and Grammy nominated Nigerian music producer, Bankulli.

Abisagboola Oluseun John (born 24 December 1975), known professionally as “Bankulli”, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Born in Lagos, his work as a talent manager has increased his influence across both Afrobeats and Afropop across the world.

He helped build Mo’hits Records, one of Africa’s defunct record label with the co-founders Don Jazzy, D’banj, Wande Coal, D’Prince, Mystro, K Switch etc on its roster. Bankulli subsequently managed D’banj’s solo career for a while.

Bankulli is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and Grammy nominated actor via Beyoncé’s The Lion King 2019, the gift album project.

Bankulli has also worked with artists and producers from Nigeria, the US and the UK.

In 2011, he worked on the collaborative studio project “Watch The Throne”, created by hip-hop moguls Kanye West and Jay-Z. The album was released by Roc-A-Fella Records, Roc Nation, and Def Jam Recordings.

He also worked on Kanye’s sixth studio album ‘Yeezus’. Both projects are certified platinum.  

Baqsed on his wealth of experience, it is only ideal to infer that his meeting with Ghana’s Sugar Daddy KiDi is but an opportunity for the lynx entertainment signee to pitch to the Nigerian powerhouse, all the hits he’s been churning out lately, his game plan for the future, tapping into Bnakuli’s wealth of experience and possibly let him produce his next hit.

So keep your fingers crossed and watch this space!

