I have over GHS 229,800 in my Tunecore account; I’ll walk out of radio stations that ask me about Fraud – Medikal

AMG Medikal has debunked rumors of making his millions from internet fraud in a recent interview on Accra FM.

Ever since he emerged into the scenes, Medikal has been tagged as a fraudster who only wants to cover up with his music.

Speaking with Nana Romeo, Medikal said that his flashy lifestyle and wealth are purely from his music. He said he is not involved in any kind of fraudulent activities.

He stressed the fact that such reports corrupt the youth who want to also venture into music.

New music with my bro @KuamiEugene drops tomorrow 🕊 pic.twitter.com/43bmprZWNf — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) March 18, 2021

They will think that one has to get himself involved in fraud before making it big in the music industry.

However, Medikal threatened and sound a word of caution that he would walk out of any radio station that would ask him about fraud again.

