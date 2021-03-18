Top Stories

Firewood! XBad injects debut single for the year this Friday!

Ghanaian most versatile female artist Xbad to drop her new single of the year dubbed “Firewood”

“Firewood”, a first record of the astute artiste in 2021, aims at empowering fans and the general public to reach excellence in their various fields of endeavor.

She made it known that she will release her new single on the 19th Of March 2021. Let’s get into the latest twist of Afrobeat on the firewood track.

The first among many to be dropped this year. Either you are bad or you are Xbad she says.

