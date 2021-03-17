Top Stories

I almost committed suicide, I have marks on my wrist to prove – Kiki Marley

She's out with a trending Medikal assisted jam; Gym.

Rufftown Records signed act, Kiki Marley has shared a dark past of her upbringing that led to almost meeting her untimely death.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, she revealed that she almost committed suicide after High School, from being unemployed and idle at home which led to depression.

According to her, she even has cut marks on her wrist and stomach to confirm the truth of the ordeal she went through.

She’s however thankful that she left home to hustle on the streets which apparently landed her into the arms of Bullet.

Kiki Marley is currently promoting her trending tune dubbed ‘Gym’ which features Medikal.

