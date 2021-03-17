I almost committed suicide, I have marks on my wrist to prove – Kiki Marley

Rufftown Records signed act, Kiki Marley has shared a dark past of her upbringing that led to almost meeting her untimely death.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, she revealed that she almost committed suicide after High School, from being unemployed and idle at home which led to depression.

According to her, she even has cut marks on her wrist and stomach to confirm the truth of the ordeal she went through.

She’s however thankful that she left home to hustle on the streets which apparently landed her into the arms of Bullet.

Kiki Marley is currently promoting her trending tune dubbed ‘Gym’ which features Medikal.

I nearly committed suicide due to frustration and depression – 22-year-old musician @KMarleylive reveals.



For suicide prevention, call the hotline +233-24-447-1279.#DaybreakHitz #JoyEntertainment pic.twitter.com/JUmfASpNo3 — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) March 17, 2021

