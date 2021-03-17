Gyakie makes a ‘Godly’ move for Omah Lay on remix of hit single; Forever

Fast-rising Afro-Fusion and Afrobeats singer, Jackline Acheampong aka Gyakie has satisfied the suspense of fans with an Omah Lay collaboration that she hinted of earlier this year.

On 16th January, Gyakie posted a picture of herself and the Nigerian star with the flags of both their nationalities as caption, leaving fans wondering whether or not they should be expecting a feature soon.



In a new Instagram post sighted on the ‘Flip the music’ signee’s page from barely an hour ago, she finally announced that she will be releasing the remix to her hit song ‘Forever’, featuring Omah Lay this Friday.

Hi 😄 I’m so excited to share the Remix to FOREVER which features Nigerian superstar @Omah_Lay, this Friday!

Kindly Pre-Order here: https://t.co/gfJiH5YlkW 💛

🇬🇭🇳🇬#ForeverRemix pic.twitter.com/fRvf0iB9bg — JACKIE ACHEAMPONG (@Gyakie_) March 16, 2021

‘Forever’ is undoubtedly Nigeria’s favorite song from Gyakie at the moment and it was simply the best decision to put one of Nigeria’s new favorite stars on the remix.

The song is currently on pre-order and will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday.

