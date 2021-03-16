Top Stories

Tafo Arabi teams up with Yaa Pono for “Fu Banku”

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Tafo Arabi teams up with Yaa Pono for "Fu Banku"
Tafo Arabi teams up with Yaa Pono for "Fu Banku". Photo Credit: Tafo Arabi

Alternative rapper Tafo Arabi has grown steadily ever since he burst onto the scene with singles “Rock” and “T-Rex” featuring $pacely just over a year ago.

Tafo Arabi is a “young boy with fat dreams”. The rapper seeks to outdo himself with his latest single release titled “Fu Banku” featuring Yaa Pono.

Tafo Arabi teams up with Yaa Pono for "Fu Banku"
Tafo Arabi & Yaa Pono

The song sees Tafo lay his erratic flows over a trademark MoorSound production, whilst being ably assisted by Ghanaian mainstream rap powerhouse Yaa Pono who comes through with a dominant hook.

According to the young rapper, music has kept him sane his whole life and hopes people pay attention to the message in his music.

Fu Banku is an alternative rap song that captures all that Tafo has been through facing doubts from friends but refusing to give up, then suddenly realizing the results of your perseverance and hard work.

Executively produced by Labadi Music, the song comes in anticipation of a body of work by Tafo to be released soon. The single is available on all digital platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

13th December 2020
Money Speaking by Dan Drizzy feat. Yaa Pono

Video: Money Speaking by Dan Drizzy feat. Yaa Pono

8th December 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6th December 2020
Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

2020 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

29th November 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker