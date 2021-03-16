Tafo Arabi teams up with Yaa Pono for “Fu Banku”

Alternative rapper Tafo Arabi has grown steadily ever since he burst onto the scene with singles “Rock” and “T-Rex” featuring $pacely just over a year ago.

Tafo Arabi is a “young boy with fat dreams”. The rapper seeks to outdo himself with his latest single release titled “Fu Banku” featuring Yaa Pono.

Tafo Arabi & Yaa Pono

The song sees Tafo lay his erratic flows over a trademark MoorSound production, whilst being ably assisted by Ghanaian mainstream rap powerhouse Yaa Pono who comes through with a dominant hook.

According to the young rapper, music has kept him sane his whole life and hopes people pay attention to the message in his music.

Fu Banku is an alternative rap song that captures all that Tafo has been through facing doubts from friends but refusing to give up, then suddenly realizing the results of your perseverance and hard work.

Executively produced by Labadi Music, the song comes in anticipation of a body of work by Tafo to be released soon. The single is available on all digital platforms.

