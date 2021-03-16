Top Stories

Jupitar eyes the Grammys as ‘The One’ album debuts as Audiomack’s 2nd most streamed new album

The Shatta, Sark, Samini assisted 20-track album since its release has dominated Reggae Album Charts

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Jupitar eyes the Grammys as 'The One' album debuts as Audiomack's 2nd most streamed new album
Jupitar eyes the Grammys as 'The One' album debuts as Audiomack's 2nd most streamed new album Photo Credit: Jupitar /Facebook

Jupitar, artiste behind Audiomack’s 2nd most streamed new album of the week – The One, is hopeful that it will bring Grammys to Ghana in the near future.

Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae artiste assertion follows the recent big scalp by Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Wizkid at the just ended Grammys where they won Best Global Music Album and Best Music Video respectively.

According to Jupitar, it is the dream of every musician to win a Grammy and he had the right team behind him to achieve the set objective.

“I am very hopeful that the One Album would bring Ghana its first Grammy award because I have a solid team behind me. We are going to push the album to the extreme and with the right connection I believe I will get there and when the time comes we will celebrate it,’’ he told GNA Entertainment.

Jupitar revealed that talent was not enough if you are to win a Grammy and you would have to explore a wider music market to get any chance of receiving the top musical accolade.


“You need to have the right strategy and a great team behind you to win a Grammy. As a musician, talent is not enough to get you to the Grammy level. We should not be content with our local fans but try to explore the global market and get some big collaborations to increase your chances of winning a Grammy,’’ he said.

The 20-track “One Album” since its release has dominated various Reggae Album Charts and continues to make waves with artistes including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Samini, among others featuring on the project.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Self-acclaimed incoming girlfriend of Okomfour Kwadee hit with GHS 65,000 lawsuit

Self-acclaimed incoming girlfriend of Okomfour Kwadee hit with GHS 65,000 lawsuit

3 days ago
Amerado feats. Brother Sammy, Stormzy, Tog on Yeete Nsem Ep. 34

Amerado feats. Essien, Stormzy, Yaw Tog on Yeete Nsem EP. 35

4 days ago
O’kenneth tops Twitter trends with 'Agyeiwaa' single; Yaw Tog's verse allegedly deleted!

O’Kenneth tops Twitter trends with ‘Agyeiwaa’ single; Yaw Tog’s verse allegedly deleted!

4 days ago
From a new Chevy to an incoming album, get updates from the world of DBlack!

From a new Chevy to an incoming album, get updates from the world of DBlack!

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker