My dad is an ordained Pastor but supports my music – HeartMan

Fast-rising Ghanaian Afro/Hiphop artiste Heartman, has made some shocking revelations about himself and his family.

During a one-on-one interaction with the young musician, he disclosed that he comes from a very strong Christian family. He further added that he happens to be the first child out of three siblings, a brother and a sister.

As the conversation got more interesting, the ‘For You’ crooner said his mother is a professional teacher who happens to be the current headmistress of Pokuasi MA Basic School and his dad is an ordained pastor who works with an iron rod company in Tema.

This revelation however comes as a shock to many of his fans as it is very rare for a pastor’s son to be doing secular music especially in our part of the globe.

I guess that’s a conversation for another day. HeartMan was recently signed by legendary songstress Mzbel and is already out with his first single dubbed FOR YOU

