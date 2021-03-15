Top Stories

Kwamz dazzles on new music video for his record ‘Wake Up

Kwamz dazzles on new music video for his record ‘Wake Up
Kwamz dazzles on new music video for his record ‘Wake Up Photo Credit: Kwamz

London-based Ghanaian sensation, Kwamz has premiered a dazzling music video for his hit single ‘Wake Up’.

‘Wake Up’ was produced by Narchos and is themed on encouragement to stand up for one’s beliefs. ‘Wake Up’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here

According to Kwamz, the message of the song will give his fans confidence in their voice because he believes that when they are confident in their own-selves, they can achieve anything they wish.


The breathtaking music video, directed by Lutch Media, is a wonderful work of urban artistry. Prevalent in the video is the impressive use of lighting hues and choreographed dance moves that has become a signature of Kwamz.

