Top Stories

DJ Sly hires Fameye for an Afrobeat ‘Strategy’

His new 'Strategy’ single talks more about life & living it.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
DJ Sly hires Fameye for an Afrobeat 'Strategy'
DJ Sly hires Fameye for an Afrobeat 'Strategy' Photo Credit: DJ Sly

Prolific Ghanaian disc jockey – DJ Sly teams up with Ghanaian vocalist, Fameye on his new song, ‘Strategy’. This low-tempo afro-fusion song comes off his forthcoming album, The Persistent’.

According to DJ Sly, ‘Strategy’ talks more about life and how we live it.

He wrote “In this life, everyone has a strategy of living his/her life. Someone might be well -to do in society but would decide not to be a flashy person.

dj sly ft fameye 500x500 - DJ Sly - Strategy ft. Fameye

“Simply because of where the person is coming from can influence the lifestyle. Likewise, someone might also not be rich but will always be flashy everywhere to create a certain impression.”

Stream and Buy DJ Sly ‘Strategy’ here. Enjoy!

All Social media handle is @iamdjsly thanks for the love and support always 

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Yengyi Yeni by Ama Slay feat. Fameye

Audio: Yengyi Yeni by Ama Slay feat. Fameye

28th January 2021
Wo A Sisa by Flexclusive feat. Fameye

Lyrics: Wo A Sisa by Flexclusive feat. Fameye

27th January 2021
Wo A Sisa by Flexclusive feat. Fameye

Video: Wo A Sisa by Flexclusive feat. Fameye

25th January 2021
Video Premiere: Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale feat. Captan & Ara B

2021 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

24th January 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker