DJ Sly hires Fameye for an Afrobeat ‘Strategy’

Prolific Ghanaian disc jockey – DJ Sly teams up with Ghanaian vocalist, Fameye on his new song, ‘Strategy’. This low-tempo afro-fusion song comes off his forthcoming album, The Persistent’.

According to DJ Sly, ‘Strategy’ talks more about life and how we live it.

He wrote “In this life, everyone has a strategy of living his/her life. Someone might be well -to do in society but would decide not to be a flashy person.

“Simply because of where the person is coming from can influence the lifestyle. Likewise, someone might also not be rich but will always be flashy everywhere to create a certain impression.”

Stream and Buy DJ Sly 'Strategy' here.

All Social media handle is @iamdjsly

