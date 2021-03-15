Top Stories

2021 Grammy: Ghana finds solace in Producer Jae5's win!

Finally, Ghana has a stake in Burnaboy's win!

Photo Credit: Jae5/Facebook

29-year-old Ghanaian producer based in East London, Jonathan Mensah popularly known as JAE5’s is Ghana’s only reason to be excited about the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The talent who started producing beats during his 3-yr stay in Ghana, from the age of 10 to 13, has grown to be a master over a wide range of genres.

His sound is the perfect synthesis of his past — an upbringing that swirled hiplife, hip-hop, house, dubstep, Afrobeats into one pot (including the ballads of Celine Dion).

This is a photo of producer JAE5 in his studio

“There wasn’t a lot of internet access so I tried to recreate what we listened to back here [in England] once I got hold of Fruity Loops,” he recalls.

He might have started by messing around on a computer but his tight production is now the soundtrack to a Mercury-nominated album.

He has gained the spotlight from previous works with renowned rapper J Hus and now, Nigeria’s latest Grammy award-winner, Burna Boy who won the Global Music Album category for his Twice As Tall album.

This means he gets producer credits for the album and a Grammy recognition and award for his contribution to the album. It’s a win for Ghana!

