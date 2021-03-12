O’kenneth tops Twitter trends with 'Agyeiwaa' single; Yaw Tog's verse allegedly deleted!

Asakaa Drill artist O’kenneth has dropped another song titled “Agyeiwaa” and it’s already a hit banger less than 24 hours of it released however, Yaw Tog’s verse on it was allegedly deleted!

Ghanaian netizens on Twitter have taken the song to trend number 1 today on the country’s twitter trends.

O’Kenneth featured colleague Asakaa drill artistes Reggie and City Boy on the track but it’s been rumored that he allegedly deleted Yaw Tog’s verse on the track since he parted ways with Asaaka Boys.

Below are some of the reactions of netizens of ‘Agyeiwaa’ song.

Asakaa, is a Ghanaian drill music propounded by Kumasi O’Kenneth, City Boy, and Reggie. Although, almost all Kumasi-based rappers have hold in high esteem the genre and are making good music of it.

Agyeiwaa is the debut single for the the Asakaa originated for this month and hopefully, going to put their fans on the dancing ground with more bangers this year.

