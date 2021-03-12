From a new Chevy to an incoming album, get updates from the world of DBlack!

Black Avenue Muzik CEO, DBlack has been pitched to be a judge on Base Africa TV’s Street Freestyle Show, got himself new wheels, readies for a new album in May and scored a deal for signed act, S3fa.

The tv station tweeted at the established rapper, asking him to be the judge on its upcoming show aimed at unearthing hidden talents on the motherland.

According to them, the onus lies on DBlack as he has been given the mandate to choose the time, venue and date to begin the show. Base Africa Tv has already made a proposal for his bar to be used as the venue for the event to be held.

Always wanted to cop the Chevy @chevrolet Tahoe Truck cos of how huge it is and takes 8 peeps. Road trip steez with the gang and family ! Finally did. Late birthday present to myself . 🥶 Say hi to my new baby guys. #Love #Loyalty#LoyaltyTheAlbum#dblack pic.twitter.com/xPJd7I817O — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) March 11, 2021

He also got himself a late birthday gift of a Chevrolet Tahoe 8-seater truck that he claims to be suitable for rad trips with the team and family.

He has further hinted on a mouth watering deal that he clocked on behalf of her signee, S3fa, but would be releasing details later on.







However, fans should expect a load of musical goodness as he releases Loyalty- a star studded album with 12 producers, 5 genres, 20 features including Gyakie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy & Akwaboah and 10 music videos on May 14th.

Tagged as Ghana’s Enjoyment Minister, he is further set to launch a radio station named; Enjoyment Radio.

