Top Stories

Amerado feats. Essien, Stormzy, Yaw Tog on Yeete Nsem EP. 35

35 episodes and it's still banging!!!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 55 mins ago
Amerado feats. Brother Sammy, Stormzy, Tog on Yeete Nsem Ep. 34
Amerado feats. Brother Sammy, Stormzy, Tog on Yeete Nsem Ep. 34 Photo Credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

After raking up 34 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado has dropped Episode 35 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focused on issues including the collaboration between Stormzy and Yaw Tog, Brother Sammy, Moesha Boduong, Michael Essien and Serwaa Amihere.

The video direction credits goes to Director K.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 55 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Samanti Music signs & outdoors Kojo Luda

Samanti Music signs & outdoors Kojo Luda

3 days ago
Kweku Greene advocates for youth empowerment in Plenty Money

Kweku Greene advocates for youth empowerment in Plenty Money

3 days ago
Yeeko by Okyeame Kwame feat. Kuami Eugene

2021 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Survive - Rosel Pomaney's song for us to unite in love during tough times

Survive – Rosel Pomaney’s song for us to unite in love during tough times

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker