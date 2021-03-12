Amerado feats. Essien, Stormzy, Yaw Tog on Yeete Nsem EP. 35

After raking up 34 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado has dropped Episode 35 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focused on issues including the collaboration between Stormzy and Yaw Tog, Brother Sammy, Moesha Boduong, Michael Essien and Serwaa Amihere.

The video direction credits goes to Director K.

