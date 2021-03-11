There can’t be another Shatta Michy, I own the brand – Shatta Michy fires trolls

Ex wife of Shatta Wale; Shatta Michy has fired back at her critics saying there cannot be another version of her, therefore, she will still bear the name ‘Shatta’.

Shatta Michy claims she is irreplaceable and not moved by the uproar on social media because of the name she used. The mother of one caused a media frenzy when she introduced herself on Tv3 as ‘Shatta Michy’ instead of the usual ‘Michy Gh’.

She was heavily criticized for using the name because she was once spotted on tv speaking against it saying she dropped the name ‘Shatta’ because it had a bad reputation.

As if that was not enough, she described her 8-year long relationship with her ex, Shatta Wale as a waste of her youth. This infuriated the fans who lambasted her for ridiculing their superstar publicly and going ahead to use the very name she dragged in the mud.

Reacting to the rants from fans, Michy shared excerpts of her interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown where she stated emphatically that there can never be another Shatta Michy. Sharing the video, she wrote;

Should I open the volume? can you hear the pepper??? Till Tina turner returns her name to her dead ex husband then we can meet in court over this issue

