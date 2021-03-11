Top Stories

Sean Paul premieres behind the scenes of Stonebwoy-assisted tune; Guns of Navarone

It originally featured the legendary Mutabaruka and Jesse Royal.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Sean Paul premieres behind the scenes of Stonebwoy-assisted tune; Guns of Navarone
Sean Paul premieres behind the scenes of Stonebwoy-assisted tune; Guns of Navarone Photo Credit: Sean Paul /Google Images

Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall deejay, Sean Paul has recruited BhimNation president, Stonebwoy on his impressive clubhouse single dubbed ‘Guns of Navarone’.

The song which was released last year, December 2020 originally featured the legendary Mutabaruka and Jesse Royal.

Due to the calls made by music enthusiasts for more of such from the iconic singer, he has assembled Ghanaian reggae/afro-dancehall artist Stonebwoy on the remix.

Taking to his Instagram page today, he shared the making of the remix video which was shot in Jamaica.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Ghana Dancehall beefs are not authentic - Kamelyeon

Ghana Dancehall beefs are not authentic – Kamelyeon

5 days ago
Alleged charges of your favorite artiste for a 10-minute performance!

Alleged charges of your favorite artiste for a 10-minute performance!

6 days ago
Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy reveal their personal favorites of each others hit songs!

Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy reveal their personal favorites of each others hit songs!

6 days ago
#TBT: A tale of how Tinny, Kwaw Kese & other A-list acts invaded a hospital with 15 cars!

#TBT: A tale of how Tinny, Kwaw Kese & other A-list acts invaded a hospital with 15 cars!

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker