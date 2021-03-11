Sean Paul premieres behind the scenes of Stonebwoy-assisted tune; Guns of Navarone

Jamaican Reggae and Dancehall deejay, Sean Paul has recruited BhimNation president, Stonebwoy on his impressive clubhouse single dubbed ‘Guns of Navarone’.

The song which was released last year, December 2020 originally featured the legendary Mutabaruka and Jesse Royal.

Due to the calls made by music enthusiasts for more of such from the iconic singer, he has assembled Ghanaian reggae/afro-dancehall artist Stonebwoy on the remix.

Taking to his Instagram page today, he shared the making of the remix video which was shot in Jamaica.

