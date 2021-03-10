Shatta Wale joins Alkaline, Popcaan, others as Audiomack Top 5 Most-Streamed Reggae/Dancehall Artists this week!

Giant music streaming service, Audiomack, has released a list of Top 5 Most-Streamed Reggae/Dancehall Artists on its esteemed platform this week and Ghana’s Shatta Wale got listed.

The list comprises of global top shots in the reggae/dancehall genre such as PopCaan, Jahmiel, Skillbeing, Alkaline and Ghana’s 1Don himself.

He just got started with the accolades this year after so far dropping 23 singles #Already!

Shatta Wale is readying to release his star-studded international album; Gift of God.

