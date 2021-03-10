3 Music Awards partners Tunecore for ‘Most Streamed Song & Act Of The Year’

The 3Music Awards is partnering with leading independent digital music distributor, TuneCore to present the 4th Annual 3Music awards, ‘Most Streamed Song of the Year and ‘Most Streamed Act of the Year’ at the 4th Annual Awards.

The new partnership underscores 3Music’s commitment to awarding music and talent that reflect both the current state and future of music. TuneCore is owned by Paris-based Believe, and together they distribute much of the world’s digital music.”

The 3Music Awards continue to push the envelope from a marketing standpoint,” says Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO of 3Media Networks, organizers of the awards.

TuneCore will provide the nominees and data for the two categories and will reward the winner with marketing support as well as one-year free distribution. Additionally, TuneCore will sponsor a promotional video for the winner.

Commenting on the partnership, Chioma Onuchukwu, Head of TuneCore, West and East Africa said, “TuneCore is thrilled to partner with 3Media Network for the 3Music Awards.

These special awards will help us identify and celebrate the achievements of local Ghanaian artists and help them reach the next level in their careers.””This partnership offers a lot of exposure to the artists who will receive the awards.

We are glad to have TuneCore as a partner for the 3Music Awards,” adds Sadiq. The 4th annual 3Music Awards takes place in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on March 27.

Furthermore, Sarkodie has taken to his socials to commend the excellence with which programs have rolled out so far in the build up to the main event.

Loving the work been put into the @3musicAwards … Kudos to the team … love the quality of the content so far can’t wait to see main event … 👊🏿🇬🇭 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 9, 2021

His tweet read, “Loving the work been put into the 3 Music Awards. Kudos to the team. Love the quality of the content so far. Can’t wait to see main event.”

