Top Stories

SA’s DJ Switch teams up with Trigmatic for ‘Top Shotta’ alongside Gray Beats & Pillboy

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
SA’s DJ Switch teams up with Trigmatic for ‘Top Shotta’ alongside Gray Beats & Pillboy
SA’s DJ Switch teams up with Trigmatic for ‘Top Shotta’ alongside Gray Beats & Pillboy Photo Credit: DJ Switch


Trigmatic’s love and connection to South Africa is no secret. Apart from starring as a judge in Season 1 of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices, he’s also given stints of major collaborations coming up in the next few weeks.

It’s no surprise that he’s teamed up providing melodious vocals on DJ Switch’s recently released single ‘Top Shotta’ which also features South Africa’s Gray Beats and Pillboy.

On the track Trigmatic represents Ghana with lyrics in pidgin, English & GA, giving props to his childhood town Flamingo in Dansoman.

We look forward to more of Trigmatic’s collaborations with East & South African artists, especially through his upcoming EP ‘’Love From Jozi’’.

IMG_8400.jpg

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Trigmatic confirms a clean MUSIGA campaign so far

Trigmatic confirms a clean MUSIGA campaign so far

21st June 2019
Daddy by Reggie Rockstone feat. Trigmatic

Audio: Daddy by Reggie Rockstone feat. Trigmatic

19th June 2019
Aka Kɛɛ Moko B by Trigmatic feat. Joey B

Audio: Aka Kɛɛ Moko by Trigmatic feat. Joey B

15th April 2019
My Life (Remix) by Trigmatic feat. A.I, Worlasi & M.anifest

Video: My Life (Remix) by Trigmatic feat. A.I, Worlasi & M.anifest

30th January 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker