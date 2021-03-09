SA’s DJ Switch teams up with Trigmatic for ‘Top Shotta’ alongside Gray Beats & Pillboy



Trigmatic’s love and connection to South Africa is no secret. Apart from starring as a judge in Season 1 of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices, he’s also given stints of major collaborations coming up in the next few weeks.

It’s no surprise that he’s teamed up providing melodious vocals on DJ Switch’s recently released single ‘Top Shotta’ which also features South Africa’s Gray Beats and Pillboy.

On the track Trigmatic represents Ghana with lyrics in pidgin, English & GA, giving props to his childhood town Flamingo in Dansoman.

We look forward to more of Trigmatic’s collaborations with East & South African artists, especially through his upcoming EP ‘’Love From Jozi’’.

