Samanti Music signs & outdoors Kojo Luda

The record label, Samanti Music over the weekend outdoored their new artist, Kojo Luda, at a press soiree that was attended by key stakeholders in the deal.

Kojo Luda, originally based in the Western Regional town of Sefwi Wiaso, will be given the necessary inputs, including funds, to attain the levels that were agreed in the deal signed on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of Samanti Music Romeo Ahenkorah emphasised the need for the deal to be as transparent and honest as possible by making sure the artist was signed what he had bargained for.

He also stated that Kojo Luda would not only be a Samanti Music artist, but he will also act as a brand ambassador for the Samanti Group of companies on every platform availed to him after the brokering of the deal.

Commenting on the deal, Kojo Luda expressed his joy and delight in the successful event. He emphasised the need to see this as a marriage of two entities into one family.

“In such situations, there will always be wrongdoings from either party but donot hesitate to bring my wrongs to my attention for me to be able to correct myself,” he stated.

Born Ayimah Kojo Seth Beyeseh and known in showbiz as Kojo Luda, Ghanaian hip-hop and hiplife artist, a graduate of Valley View University from Western North Region of Ghana and stays in Accra.

He is recognized as one of the finest and fast-rising rappers in Ghana. He won many music-related awards such as (Western North Music Awards) New Discovery Artistes in 2018.

