Kweku Greene advocates for youth empowerment in Plenty Money

Afro-fusion’s luminous and one of Ghana’s youngest lyricists, Kweku Greene, has churned out another juggernaut of a song dubbed Plenty Money.

Plenty Money, a second record of the astute artiste in 2021, aims at empowering fans and the general public to not only reach excellence in their various fields of endeavor, but also have a good financial stands to the blimey of everyone.

It centers on alleviating poverty amongst the youth by dint of hard work and coherent unity.

Being under Horizon Records GH, Frank Bortey, a.k.a. Kweku Greene has been augmenting and griming in all of his records ( composition and artistry), but this particular one ( plenty money) is unmatched.

The song houses urban rhythm with words skewered to cue the mentality of individuals to be a better version of themselves in order to fit better in today’s world.

Plenty Money, was produced by his favourite engineer Shawerz Beatz, who is well celebrated in the Ghanaian music circles for his in-depth knowledge and expertise in music production.

Kweku Greene’s inspiration for this song was on the fact that, most of the youths out there have great but hidden potentials.

It will take a song like this (plenty money) to spike them realize such potentials. He believes the song will bring life to broken people out there and bring them back to the grind (hardwork) as it is the only way for their breakthrough.

The song is currently out and available on all digital platforms. Plenty Money is a recommended song for all persons who believe their hustle will pay off one day.

