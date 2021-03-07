Top Stories

Survive – Rosel Pomaney’s song for us to unite in love during tough times

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 32 mins ago
Survive - Rosel Pomaney's song for us to unite in love during tough times
Survive - Rosel Pomaney's song for us to unite in love during tough times. Photo Credit: Rosel Pomaney/YouTube

Singer Rosel Pomaney has released Survive, a song that captures humanity’s resolve, love, and sheer belief in going through tough moments unscathed.

Survive encourages everyone to remain united in love for it is only then we can create a better world and carry on during difficult periods including the COVID-19 pandemic we are currently faced with.

Reflecting on the production of Survive, Rosel Pomaney said the creation of the song in itself was an experience.

Rosel stated: “I wrote the song during the time COVID-19 hit, which also came with a lot of unknowns and also how everyone I contacted gave their all to support the project.

I recorded my vocals on only loops(which were made by Dyllan) before Moshe played the piano to it. The song completely changed!” she continued.

Watch the music video for Survive on YouTube

It has been over a year since the human race was faced with the prospect of a total wipeout due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdowns, to cease the spread of the virus. became a norm across all countries including the 30 million+ populated Ghana.

Livelihoods were threatened, social systems broke down, anxiety and paranoia had their various effects on people during these lockdowns. Some, sadly, have never recovered from these.

But it was also all these that gave birth to Survive; a reminder that anything is possible when humans come together in love.

The theme of the song is also perfectly captured in the make-up of it by featuring 6 other artists from 6 different countries (i.e., Cameroon, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Mongolia & the USA) aside from Rosel herself.

Survive is available for streaming and download on all music stores via https://ditto.fm/survive-rosel-pomaney-featuring-moshe-elmakiasyuji-nakagawaandreas-bernittdavid-robairedyllann-hulgo.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 32 mins ago
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Selina Boateng indirectly chides Diana Hamilton as she declines COVID-19 vaccination

Selina Boateng indirectly chides Diana Hamilton as she declines COVID-19 vaccination

6 days ago
Coming soon! Unite in love with Rosel Pomaney's Survive

Coming soon! Unite in love with Rosel Pomaney’s Survive

6 days ago
Chein Chein by Fancy Gadam

2021 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

7 days ago
All our songs had messages in them back in the day, now it's just about the beat - Klala

All our songs had messages in them back in the day, now it’s just about the beat – Klala

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker