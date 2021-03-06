Ghana Dancehall beefs are not authentic – Kamelyeon

Kamelyeon, who isn’t looking at getting into the recent Dancehall feuds, has passed a sharp comment about the ongoing back-and-forth beef songs.

In an interview he granted, Kamelyeon said “Ghana Dancehall beefs are not real and authentic. There’s too many personal sentiments and emotional attachments to the line of songs instead of clash with songs to prove lyrical dexterity and craftsmanship.”

He also took time to talk about his “Rainbow” EP which has gained over 75,000 streams since its release in November 2020.

Listen to the full EP here and make your own assessments for his agility: https://mipromo.ffm.to/kamelyeon-rainbow

In other updates, Kamelyeon has released the video for SM Addict, track 2 off his Rainbow EP, shot by Snares Films.

Watch here on YouTube and follow him on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter @RealKamelyeon:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!