Skillz 8Figure is having a good run this quarter

Skillz 8Figure remains true to his unique sound which he dubs as a mix of Western African afrobeats and coastal music, delivering an Afro-fusion sizzler with soft guitar strings and piano melodies.

He features Nigerian rap sensation Psycho YP in his latest single “Like Dat” amid anticipation for his upcoming “After Dark ” EP which includes features from Oxlade, and Twitch 4EVA.

“Like Dat” is a catchy chill rap uptown track that sees Skillz 8Figure flossing his growth while serving as a warning to anyone who dares cross him.

The instrumental is carefully crafted, and Skillz 8Figure’s laid-back delivery compliments the 808 bass sound and dark synths.

The chemistry between the two artists is undeniable as they both add an aura to the track that makes it an immediate banger.

