Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy reveal their personal favorites of each others hit songs! Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/Facebook

Following the surprise visit that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy paid to Bola Ray on his birthday, both factions in a jovial atmosphere have revealed each other’s favorite song.

Based on a question that the elated EIB Network CEO asked Shatta Wale during an interview session with him on Starr FM, the SM boss revealed effortlessly that his favorite from the BHIM nation president is ‘Baafira’.

In an euphoria of stardom when Stonebwoy later on joined them in the studio, he was also asked the same question to which he was a bit reluctant in revealing although he affirmed Shatta Wale’s reply of ‘KaiKai’ being his favorite from Shatta’s catalogue.

What will be your favorite from these two?

