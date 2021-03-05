Alleged charges of your favorite artiste for a 10-minute performance!

Ever wondered how lucrative the music scene in Ghana is or how much you stand to earn from gaining a hit song and some level of relevance in the industry?

If yes, sit back, relax and let me fill you in!

Based on the curiosity of a YouTuber by name Mykel Derry, a fake email and profile was created and used as bait to get management of some top Ghanaian acts to reply with their budgets for a 10-15 minute performance.

The performance was to be at a falsely created private wedding ceremony of the daughter of one Dr. Kwabena Ofori Ntiamoah – COO of Buena Vista Homes Ltd.

The YouTuber forwarded the well-crafted e-mail to management of these artistes and this was their reply:

Artiste Name and Performance Fee (in Ghana Cedis)

Bisa KDei – 30,000

Kwabena Kwabena – 30,000

KiDi – 30,000

Kuami Eugene – 30,000

Strongman Burner – 12,000

Eazzy – 15,000

King Promise – 40,000

Kelvyn Boy – 25,000

Fameye – 20,000 (Accra) 25,000 (Outside Accra)

AY Poyoo – 12,000

Becca – 100,000 (a reduction to 60,000)

Wendy Shay – 50,000

M.anifest – 28,900 or $5,000

MzVee – 28,900 or $5,000 (for a plyback/DJ setup) & 45,920 or $8,000 (for a live band setup)

Medikal – 57,400 or $10,000

Fuse ODG – 229,600 or $40,000

R2Bees – 115,300 or $20,000 (normal fee) but 69,180 or $12,000 due to COVID-19 economic downturn

Sarkodie – 287,000 or $50,000 (normal fee) but 172,950 or $30,000 due to COVID-19 economic downturn

