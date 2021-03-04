TBT: A tale of how Tinny, Kwaw Kese & other A-list acts invaded a hospital with 15 cars!

It’s a dramatic true life story as has never been told up until now from the camp of renowned ace music producer and entrepreneur Hammer of the Last Two!

This is a tale of how all the top hot cake artistes from about 17 years ago invaded a hospital upon the arrival of the daughter of the topmost music producer at the ttime.

Hmamer made this revelation during the recent birthday of his daughter on Facebook and it reads:

“In 2004, you put your mum through her most agonizing time in her life with several false alarms during your arrival… until finally the doctor called me in the studio to confirm you had arrived.

This was during the last days of the historic album “Sounds Of Our Time”. We quickly shut down the studio and rushed to the hospital in a convoy of about 15 vehicles with all artists present at the time including Tinny, Kwaw Kese.

The whole hospital was overwhelmed with the influx of star power and it was evident that a very special person had arrived amongst us. Since then, you have evolved into this amazing woman and on behalf of all your siblings, I wish you nothing but happiness in your 17th year and beyond. Continue to shine with grace and intelligence. Love you Nana Yaa”.

