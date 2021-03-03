‘Unifier’ Bola Ray in shock as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale gift him GHS 343,528 on birthday!

Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, CEO of EIB Network, was held spellbound when Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy gifted him a whopping $60,000 as birthday gift on March 1, 2021.

The two dancehall artistes stormed the studios of StarFM to join many others who took time off work to celebrate Bola Ray on his special day.

To them, his contributions have brought a huge impact on the Ghana music industry which cannot be overlooked.

“Chairman you’re the one holding the Ghanaian music industry down. You’ve done so much for us and we appreciate,” Stonebwoy said.

Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Bediako Cheddar who was also present in the studio also topped up with an additional $30,000 as a gift to the broadcaster.

To commemorate his birthday, Bola Ray took over Starr FM’sDrive Time’ on March 1, 2021, to entertain his listeners like he used to do some time back.

Bola Ray as a unifier

Bola Ray has been regarded as a backbone and a unifier in the Ghanaian entertainment industry and this is because he mostly thrives for peace among artistes in the industry.

On countless occasions, the EIB Network C.E.O has been captured resolving conflicts between artistes to maintain peace in the already challenging industry.

Notable among feuds he has settled are those between Samini and Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale among others.

He is also the mastermind behind the popular ‘Ghana meets Naija’ show which seeks to bring together artistes from Nigerian and Ghana onto one big stage.

