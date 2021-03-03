Mark Okraku Mantey backs Diana Hamilton as he takes jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Several celebrities, since COVID-19 vaccinations began, have followed the presidency in posting themselves being vaccinated in an effort to encourage the masses to get vaccinated.

In an attempt to demystify conspiracy theories that has surrounded the vaccines, President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has encouraged Ghanaians to put fear aside and get their jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a video, the media personality took his jab and also urged Ghanaians to do the same to ensure their safety as the world battles the pandemic.

He said that the vaccine is safe and does no harm to the body as speculated on social media by some folks.

This comes after the President in his last address to the nation on the measures taken to curb the spread of the virus, stated that the vaccine is safe, and to prove that he offered to be the first Ghanaian to get injected.

Also, multiple award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has justified why Ghanaians must take their jabs indicating that God has given adequate knowledge to scientists to produce or develop vaccines.



“It’s important for me to let everyone know that the ministry that we’re into it’s both physical and spiritual,” she said on Kastle Entertainment Show.



“So we pray to God to give us soul touching songs, we pray for the lives of others but God has also given knowledge to Doctors, Nurses, Scientists to go into these things,” she added.



“W’asem” hitmaker, Diana Hamilton told Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM that being put in a place of influence by God demands that you minister also to the physical needs of the people including sharing the right information.



“When God put you in such a place of influence it’s important that you can share certain things which is ministering to the physical needs of people,” she told the host.



She continued “One of them is helping to pay fees, but also giving out the right information to the people at the right time.



“Sometimes when I sing and people accept the song, that’s the same way if I give a good testimony about a certain dress, people will also accept it,” she added.



Recently, Selina Boateng who is also a gospel musician expressed her opinion on the Covid-19 vaccine after being quizzed whether or not she would receive the vaccine, to the amazement of the host, she said no unless God reveals it to her.

