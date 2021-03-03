Jupitar taps Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Medikal, Ponobiom, others for incoming 20-track album

Renowned Reggae/Dancehall act, Jupitar has announced the cover art, tracklist and star-studded features on his incoming studio album titled; The One.

The 20-track album to be launched this Saturday 6th March 2021 features the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Samini, Medikal, Tinny and Ponobiom

Though it could pass for 2 albums, Jupitar proves his hardworking and gifted nature in songs such as Waiting, The One, Holy Holy, Honor You, Feelings, Life Partner, Crime Scene, Mi Amor, Star Life, So Mi Mu, among others.

Production Credits on the album goes to Brainy Beatz, Biskiit Beats, Dee Shine, Wondah Beats and Genius Selection. All songs were mixed by Kamillion and cover art provided by Safiano Arts.

The entire project is under the auspices of Fantasy Entertainment Group.

