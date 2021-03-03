Top Stories

Drive-time host at Pluzz FM, Nana Lion anchors 3 Music Awards 2021 diaries

Drive-time host at Pluzz FM, Nana Lion anchors 2021 3Music Awards diaries
Drive-time host at Pluzz FM, Nana Lion anchors 2021 3Music Awards diaries Photo Credit: 3Music Awards

Accra-based Pluzz 89.9 FM drive time host Andrew Nana Ofori otherwise called Nana Lion has been named as the host of 3Music Awards 2021 diaries.

The 3Music awards diaries provide a look into the awards as it seeks to shine a deeper light on the nominations and the insights that informed the nominations.

Every week on the show, Nana Ofori will host pundits and entertainment industry heads as they discuss and provides insights on how specific talents may have earned nominations as well as predict their chances.

The show will also highlight key activities scheduled for the awards. 3Music Awards 2020 diaries will air every Saturday on JoyPrime TV.

The outstanding presenter made the announcement via his social media platform sighted by Ghanaprex.com, he posted “Glad to be the host for this years 3 Music Awards diaries. Live on Joy Prime TV every Saturday. The coming weeks should be exciting. #letsgo”

