Rapper Obibini also comes at A-list rappers with new audiovisual; Shoot

Zylofon Music, the music label is excited to announce the release of the new single of one of its signees, OBIBINI titled; Shoot

After a brief hiatus, OBIBINI, the GET A LIFE hit maker has released a new single titled: SHOOT.

Obibini is addressing a relevant and an interesting issue faced by upcoming rappers in the industry. The prominent in the industry are perceived as “BEST” and it somehow overshadows the work of new rappers.

Space must be given to the new and upcoming rappers to also show their talents and their ability to become giants.

Obibini’s journey in the music industry has been exciting and full of experiences so far and his hard work and creativity have yielded collaborations with some well-known artists in the music industry like Kumi Guitar, Sarkodie and Kidi.

He is here with his new single to make us jam again. The video was shot by Micky Johnson and produced by Konfem.

