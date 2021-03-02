iOna Reine institutes herself as ‘1Queen’ to all Ghana Music Kings, Gads & Dons

iOna Reine drops her first single of the year 2021 dubbed “1Queen”. 1QUEEN by iOna is a love song that tells a story of a woman expressing her undying love to her man and in exchange wants to be the 1QUEEN of his heart.

It was inspired by the earnest need of every woman to be the only lover of her man .

1Queen by iOna Reine was produced by Seijo and mastered by Cashtwo.

Following the new trend from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Samini, Iona Reine decides to be the Queen for the King, Gads and Dons.

The ‘Ebony Reigns’ lookalike has now become a household name after her hit single Obra which is currently making waves on all streaming platform.

Kindly enjoy this and update your playlist with it via all Digital Stores here.

