DJ Yoga features Netherlands’ Pim Pomsy on his latest AfroTrap single; Obroni

Ghana’s Hippie Disc Jock “DJ Yoga” on his quest to experiment new sounds has Collaborated with Netherland’s based performer “Pim Pomsy” on his latest African Trap Music; Obroni.

The song tells the story of slavery in a white man’s perspective ,goes on to encourage the need to erase all forms of modern day slavery and racial discrimination from our society as well as encourage love and unity.

The song is produced by DJ Yoga and the lyrics is written and composed by Pim Pomsy in both English and Dutch. The song has a unique vibe and delivery.

Apple Music (iTunes)

Twitter/Instagram: @DJ_Yoga_

