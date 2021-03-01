Shatta Wale debuts on cover for Spotify’s maiden Ghana playlist; New Music Friday Ghana!

Top Stories

MiPROMO Media’s Shatta Wale has just been featured as the cover of Spotify’s first playlist since its launch in Ghana last week dubbed; New Music Friday Ghana!

It’s the biggest online streaming platform in the world that recently expanded operations into over 80 new markets across the world upgrading its over 340 million active monthly users to a possible reach of over 1 billion.

An iconic competitive advantage it has over other top streaming sites is its curated playlists that keeps millions plugged into their platform and Ghanaians have just began benefiting.

The New Music Friday Ghana playlist with 50 freshly released songs has Ghana’s Shatta Wale topping the playlist with his ‘Real’ single release as well as Strongman’s ‘No Diss’ single; all being clients of leading digital music distribution and YouTube management and monetization firm- MiPROMO Media.

