Gambo serves flashiest music video of 2021 with; Drip

Young rich Ghanaian rapper, Bashir Annan famously known as Gambo has released a new single and a flamboyant music video ‘Drip’ taken off his forthcoming EP.

‘Drip’ is touted by some fans to be the most flashiest music video of 2021. ‘Drip’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Gambo who is steadily building a reputation as the country’s fanciest rapper raised the bar yet again on this one. The single features VRMG head honco, Edem with production by Fortune Dane, mixed and mastered by Mike Millz.

‘Drip’ was shot by award-winning director, Yaw Skyface with star-studded cameo appearances from Ghanaian actress and model, Moesha Buduong, actress, video/photo vixen, Shugatiti and one of Ghana’s finest DJs, DJ Mensah.

Judging by the cameos in the video and the excessive display of bourgeoisie, it is easy to tell that lots of money was spent in the video shot at one of Kempinski’s presidential executive suites.

Gambo’s much talked about luxurious lifestyle is heavily evident once again in the visuals with his signature champagne wrist watch popping and robe. ‘Drip’ is certainly a contender for major awards this year.

Instagram: gambo_ii Twitter: @gambo_ii Facebook: KING OF TRAP

