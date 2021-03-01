Top Stories

Coming soon! Unite in love with Rosel Pomaney’s Survive

Photo Credit: Rosel Pomaney

Singer Rosel Pomaney has announced that she will be sharing a song with accompanying visuals from her upcoming album in celebration of her birthday.

Titled “Survive”, the song is about encouraging us to remain United In Love. It is only then we can create a better world, and carry on during difficult moments.

The Survive music video will be premiering on YouTube, Sunday 7th March 2021, at 10:00 GMT: The link will be shared a day before the video premiere.

The song will be available for purchase, streaming and download: https://ditto.fm/survive-rosel-pomaney-featuring-moshe-elmakiasyuji-nakagawaandreas-bernittdavid-robairedyllann-hulgo

PLEASE SHARE with the hashtag #WithLoveWeWillSurvive to join in sharing the message.

Survive was performed by Rosel in collaboration with 6 other artists from Cameroon, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Mongolia, USA.

CREDITS:
Andreas Bernitt (DENMARK) – Violin
David Robaire (USA) – Bass Guitar
Dyllan (CAMEROON) – Arrangement, Composition & Mix
Hulgo (MONGOLIA) – Drums
Moshe Elmakias (ISRAEL) – Piano
Yuji Nakagawa (JAPAN) – Sarangi

Nii Aduamuah (GHANA) – Lead singer videography
Deshad Sithsara (SRI LANKA) – Video Post Production
Sono Sezzy (GERMANY) – Mastering
Madee Ford, former student of ATC Comm Photo – Image for Single cover art

