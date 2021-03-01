Artiste/Producer Wars: MOG, King of Accra, BeatzDakay, others descend on A-list acts!
It’s been a bloody battlefield on Twitter since Sunday night between top shots in the music industry and hitmaking music producers who claim to have been underpaid or ignored for their services rendered to these A-list acts.
It’s a heated accusation from Beatzdakay to Stonebwoy, King of Accra & Streetbeatz to Sarkodie and the highlight –MOGbeatz and Willisbeatz to Shatta Wale.
In each of these conversations, producers have fumed on how they have been hailed and later on duped by these artistes as all their monetary promises to them end up being epic fails.
Some of them such as DJ Breezy, Streetbeatz, MOGbeatz have however hailed the likes of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie for paying up for services rendered.
Possigee has however come out to also explain the percentage splits that these producers must fight for, stating that some of the artistes don’t enlist their names for production credits when uploading their songs unto online stores.
Shatta Wale has been the only artiste so far to respond to the allegations while it seems the fanbases of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have been the ones defending their stars so far.
Below are tweets of some of the most discussed allegations being levelled against these artistes:
