Artiste/Producer Wars: MOG, King of Accra, BeatzDakay, others descend on A-list acts!

It’s been a bloody battlefield on Twitter since Sunday night between top shots in the music industry and hitmaking music producers who claim to have been underpaid or ignored for their services rendered to these A-list acts.

It’s a heated accusation from Beatzdakay to Stonebwoy, King of Accra & Streetbeatz to Sarkodie and the highlight –MOGbeatz and Willisbeatz to Shatta Wale.

In each of these conversations, producers have fumed on how they have been hailed and later on duped by these artistes as all their monetary promises to them end up being epic fails.

Some of them such as DJ Breezy, Streetbeatz, MOGbeatz have however hailed the likes of Stonebwoy and Sarkodie for paying up for services rendered.

Possigee has however come out to also explain the percentage splits that these producers must fight for, stating that some of the artistes don’t enlist their names for production credits when uploading their songs unto online stores.

Shatta Wale has been the only artiste so far to respond to the allegations while it seems the fanbases of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have been the ones defending their stars so far.

Below are tweets of some of the most discussed allegations being levelled against these artistes:

Money Man @shattawalegh , me I dey see you as a big brother i never had. I know say you no be STINGY like that lol, i produced 10 songs on the #ReignAlbum but ano see no CASH from you since 2018. Seeing this made me laugh sooo hard 😂😂😂😂.. pic.twitter.com/hM1fsjK8Us — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

All sekof money you for pay producer??!!! Money you yourself promise am??? A whole Shatta Wale???? https://t.co/nOIYh8wH37 — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) March 1, 2021

you made an album using 10 of my beats whilst you could have chosen from other producers, and you come here to spew this rubbish??? https://t.co/o1ItiR0Am7 — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

Shatta Wale, if you’re broke just say it and stop make a excuse to pay 100ghc for a beat..

I don’t need that album money from you oo but people for see how fake you are and producers for be very cautious of you! 🐍 — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

A WHOLE SHATTA WALE wey beyonce feat am !! 100 ghc you go pay me for beat? Ah , no be you talk say you be richest artiste for ghana , if you owe sombro money then you block am and restrict am from coming to you house. — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

You @shattawalegh !!! Didn’t you block me after reign album???? With over 150 beats ,you gave me a total of 3,000 ghc excluding payment for the album.. where is the money you promised me?? — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

Where you there when Shatta promised all the things he promised???

I didn’t force him to make all the promises he made you know?

Well, it’s Very typical of you to start reigning insults .I’m not surprised. https://t.co/DBc73vLN7J — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

These are the songs .@MOGBeatz produced for Shatta Wale on his #ReignAlbum.



Buh since 2018, 50 pesewas koraa Shatta Wale no pay am.



Chale this be serious.



Don't Baby My Baby

Bend Over

Squeeze

I Regret

If I See

Give Dem Something

Crazy

Wonders

Rosalinda

Sister Sister — Sergio Manucho (@sergiomanucho1) February 28, 2021

We are all at fault one way or the other. But once we realize our mistakes, please let’s switch up. Ranting without forward action only normalizes not getting what we deserve. — 🌻 (@kuvie_) March 1, 2021

Sarkodie fans too dey come drag shatta wale for not paying MOG more? @KemenyaTVee produced 9 songs on Rapperholic Album, your king paid with 16bars verse. Rapperholic is still his biggest album till date. All producers should speak out. No artiste is a Saint. pic.twitter.com/suW9kxoWQB — 🕇R.A.P.H.A.E.L🕇 (@KaMa_Sly) March 1, 2021

Shouts to @sarkodie 💙 He say “ breezy what be your Momo number ? U for chop something “ right after producing #Anadwo King shit 🙌🏾 — DJ BREEZY GH (@iamdjbreezygh) March 1, 2021

No shade to any artiste tho !!! We have to work hand to hand to make things work. For me , I’m good on this side BUT i look at some of my fellow producers and , issa no no no !!! The system must work. — DJ BREEZY GH (@iamdjbreezygh) March 1, 2021

It’s a jovial way of saying “ let me pay u for your work “ or u want me to add the amount before u go understand? Lol I don’t get it how people think u can’t receive huge sum of money via Momo . https://t.co/utcVMlZ8hI — DJ BREEZY GH (@iamdjbreezygh) March 1, 2021

Been 8 yrs since i got my first hit song. Slept in studio for 7 yrs out of that 8 😇 . Moved to a new house , Built, the baddest studio , Lunched my own Record Label all in 2020.U always gotta find a way. Feels impossible but keep pushing. Sacrifice for that DREAM — DJ BREEZY GH (@iamdjbreezygh) March 1, 2021

Anytime they walk in my new studio the first question they ask “ Chaley the money u pump in here , u go make am for this Ghana here ? ) i tell em, the dream biiig , bigger than just thinking bou Ghana. Think beyond GHANA 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/4tAt2EyBDP — DJ BREEZY GH (@iamdjbreezygh) March 1, 2021

Many artists becomes unhappy or gets problem with producers if they ask them of split sheet. 2021. They should stop that! — Mix Master Garzy (@mastergarzy) December 26, 2020

But I de shock say you know all this wey I de talk last year you de rubbish my facts, ah maybe ibi this year you learn am so cool 😎 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱 https://t.co/bvwfj8cbw0 — #1King Of Accra ft Fameye – MOTY (@kingofaccra) March 1, 2021

Music producers in Ghana, let's create a platform group and learn more about how we can also take our royalties and make money too na y3 bl3 @MOGBeatz @realstreetbeatz @possigee @mastergarzy @iamdjbreezygh @kingofaccra @MagnomBeats — It's Drray on da beat (@drraybeat) March 1, 2021

Ofcourse I have said it last year that I messed up by depending on friendship and assuming good will from people and not signing contracts. I said it in a video.

We should look out for each other but we don't so………violence it is https://t.co/gAVuKGlrx7 — #1King Of Accra ft Fameye – MOTY (@kingofaccra) March 1, 2021

Ashawos self de charge 800 for short time and which fool is selling beat 100 ghs ?? Mention am make I slap am quick https://t.co/MGkRpklzCX — #1King Of Accra ft Fameye – MOTY (@kingofaccra) March 1, 2021

All producers should get a publisher cos some artists submit their songs and for the producers side they put their names that they produced the song — #possigeemixclass (@possigee) March 1, 2021

Why should an artist decide how much he or she thinks you should be paid for a song… Cmon it’s a no no!!! Anyone artist acts like that to any producer is belittling you as a producer. — STREETBEATZ (@realstreetbeatz) March 1, 2021

