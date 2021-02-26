Zed Ay Kay dazzles fans with eagerly awaited debut album; Versatility

After a long period of anticipation, Zed Ay Kay has released his much-anticipated debut album ‘’Versatility’’. Zed Ay Kay has however not been totally absent from the music scene.

In fact the 14-track album is a combination of some released and some unreleased songs spanning the last 5 years.

The aptly named ’’Versatility’’ album is a blend of different music styles which Zed Ay Kay describes as the different genre of music he likes to listen to. The choice of versatility as a title is also a reference to his artistic diversity.

The masterfully crafted album has a list of impressive producers including Guilty Beatz, highly rated UK Afrobeat producer, Jay Brown, Luv Number Productions, as well as Wei Ye Oteng who produced a huge chunk of the album, among others.

The list of featured artists is just as impressive with a host of both Ghana based and international artists, including FOKN Bois, Jamaican Dancehall queen, Stacious, UK based RnB singer, Candy, Ras Kuuku, Yaa Pono and Italian X-Factor winner Jiggy, who was Zed Ay Kay’s former group mate in his Replay days.

He said, ‘’The album has a bit of everything – from Highlife, Hiplife, Reggae, Afrobeats and Afro-Pop, so get ready to listen, singalong and dance’’.

The album is a true representation of the talent Zed processes. It captures his unique style, with very well produced music which has become what we expect from the budding superstar.

Although he is still not classed as a mainstream artist, this album has all the hallmarks of one made by a seasoned artist and is certainly going to be a game and the perfect prescription for good music lovers all over the world.

The ’’Versatility’’ album is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.



Twitter: @Zeday_kay Facebook: Zed Ay Kay Page Instagram: zedaykay

