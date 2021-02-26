Top Stories

Sonnie Badu chastises government for branding Ghana as a poor country

He recently gathered gospel legends to pull a birthday surprise for his mum

Sonnie Badu chastises government for branding Ghana as a poor country
Photo Credit: Sonnie Badu /Facebook

Sonnie Badu has been in the news lately from pulling a birthday surprise for his mum tom recently commenting on the bad publicity the country is earning via a tweet from international media, Sky News.

The giant media outlet in a tweet to announce the arrival of a vaccine in Accra described the entire country as the “world’s poorest people”.

Many have registered their displeasure with the tweet after calling on Sky News to with immediate effect drop the viral tweet.

But Sonnie Badu sees nothing wrong with the tweet – he, however, asked Ghanaians to express their frustration on their ‘bad government’.

“Maybe that is how leaders from Ghana presented the situation, to the international donors to enable them to get the corona vaccine free,” he said in response to a ace broadcaster, Abieku Santana’s post to disapprove with Sky News.

Ghana received the first consignment of 600,000 doses of Astra Zeneca corona vaccine yesterday at the Kotoka International airport as part of global efforts to immunise citizens in the country.

Health minister-designate Kwaku Agyeman-Manu was present to receive the vaccines. Sky News description has generated a heated argument on social media.

