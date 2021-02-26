Malcolm, Yogot, Paluta, 7 others nominated for 2021 3Music Awards Next Rated Act of the Year!

In a follow up to the previously announced nominees for the 2021 3Music Awards, Organizers and board of the awards scheme are out with nominees for the highly coveted Next Rated Act of the Year category.

Nominees include;

Greater Accra Region – Malcolm Nuna

Ashanti Region – King Paluta

Eastern Region – Phada Gaza

Western Region – Qwesi Flex

Brong Ahafo Region – Kwesi Korang

Volta Region – KD Bakes

Central Region – Kwame Yogot

Northern Region – Bless D

Upper East Region – RockCity

Upper West Region – Rekordz

In such a heated category, we can only hope that the best act wins!

The 4th annual 3Music Awards 2021 comes off on Saturday, 27th March 2021 at 8pm

