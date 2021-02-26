Malcolm, Yogot, Paluta, 7 others nominated for 2021 3Music Awards Next Rated Act of the Year!
It's the era of the new lords! Vote for your regional choice now!
In a follow up to the previously announced nominees for the 2021 3Music Awards, Organizers and board of the awards scheme are out with nominees for the highly coveted Next Rated Act of the Year category.
Nominees include;
Greater Accra Region – Malcolm Nuna
Ashanti Region – King Paluta
Eastern Region – Phada Gaza
Western Region – Qwesi Flex
Brong Ahafo Region – Kwesi Korang
Volta Region – KD Bakes
Central Region – Kwame Yogot
Northern Region – Bless D
Upper East Region – RockCity
Upper West Region – Rekordz
In such a heated category, we can only hope that the best act wins!
The 4th annual 3Music Awards 2021 comes off on Saturday, 27th March 2021 at 8pm
