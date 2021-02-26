Top Stories

Kwaw Kese elated as he clocks feature in USA's Over Time Hustlin (OTH) magazine

Kwaw Kese elated as he clocks feature in USA's Over Time Hustlin (OTH) magazine
Kwaw Kese elated as he clocks feature in USA's Over Time Hustlin (OTH) magazine

‘Abodam’, as he is popularly called, showed a video of his article in the magazine which is on 2 pages of the new edition.

Kwaw Kese who happens to be in the United States right now in the video narrated he didn’t know he was featured in the magazine until he received a copy just a couple of minutes ago.

Overtime Hustlin is a brand that consists of a magazine and mixtape series.

