Amerado feats. Ras Nene, Mona Gucci on Yeete Nsem EP. 34

After raking up 33 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado has dropped Episode 34 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focused on issues including the reunion between Funny Face, his wife, and kids, Samini & Shatta Wale’s beef, and Ras Nene’s rise.

The video direction credits goes to Director K.

